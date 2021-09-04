IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $688.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $672.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.53. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

