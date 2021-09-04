IG Gold Price Hits $0.0007 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $6.46 million and $127,419.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064783 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00182985 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.