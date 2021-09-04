Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.98. 516,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.96 and its 200 day moving average is $439.70. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.