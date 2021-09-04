IMC Chicago LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,257 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBF. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $3,092,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,219,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

TBF stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

