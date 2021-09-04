IMC Chicago LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 5.05% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the first quarter valued at about $294,000.

NYSEARCA UCC opened at $106.71 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

