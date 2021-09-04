iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iMedia Brands (IMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.