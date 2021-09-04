iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMBI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley started coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $6.07 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 530,717 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 82.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 410,201 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 49.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 233,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 11.0% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 666,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iMedia Brands (IMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.