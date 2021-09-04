Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391,501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 111.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 41.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 50.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

IMUX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

