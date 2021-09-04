Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Impinj reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,943 shares of company stock valued at $455,784. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Impinj has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

