Impossible Finance (IF) Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00006295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $18.82 million and $342,173.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00138409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00164676 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.48 or 0.07820962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,964.06 or 1.00287153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.46 or 0.00811831 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

