Industria de Diseño Textil’s (IDEXY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

