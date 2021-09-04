Infinity Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 24,247 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 752% compared to the average daily volume of 2,847 call options.

INFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

