Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NYSE:IR opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $54.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

