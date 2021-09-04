Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.
NYSE:IR opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $54.46.
In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
