InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 227.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after buying an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in InMode by 5.5% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 20.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after buying an additional 146,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at $65,675,000.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $133.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $134.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.