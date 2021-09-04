InsaneCoin (INSN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 64.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $102,722.81 and $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.32 or 0.00501677 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002927 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.50 or 0.01079230 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,709,057 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

