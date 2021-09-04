Insider Buying: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Purchases 669,427 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 100 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $3,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion and a PE ratio of -47.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GoodRx by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

