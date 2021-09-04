Insider Buying: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Purchases C$2,482,500.00 in Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,482,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,447,500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,474,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$52.77 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$72.52. The company has a market cap of C$14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.24.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4811824 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.83.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

