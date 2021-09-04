Insider Buying: Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Buys C$21,000.00 in Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,652,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,156,605.80.

R. Wayne Myles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, R. Wayne Myles purchased 70,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

NLH stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of C$55.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

