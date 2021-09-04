Insider Buying: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of RMBI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile
