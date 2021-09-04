Insider Buying: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RMBI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $2,222,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 80.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 149.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.