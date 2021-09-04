Insider Buying: Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Acquires A$7,151,042.56 in Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) insider Bradford Banducci purchased 174,586 shares of Woolworths Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$40.96 ($29.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,151,042.56 ($5,107,887.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 856.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Woolworths Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Woolworths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

