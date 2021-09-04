Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells $17,349.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $17,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard W. Loving also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $17,454.00.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after acquiring an additional 262,663 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after acquiring an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

