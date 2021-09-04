Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Sells 32,980 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FAST stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fastenal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

