Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $56,757.50 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at $28,396,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

