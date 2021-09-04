Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CEO Sells $984,546.00 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE IIPR opened at $252.08 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $252.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.86 and a 200 day moving average of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

