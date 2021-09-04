Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $174,650.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven S. Fendley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $189,840.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $194,670.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

