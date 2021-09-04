Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97.

On Thursday, June 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04.

LFUS stock opened at $280.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,091,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,154,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

