Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells $390,900.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $365,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $349,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00.

MATX opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 11,678.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.