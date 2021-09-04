Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 11,194 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,964,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Morningstar stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

