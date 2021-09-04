Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Sells 9,223 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

