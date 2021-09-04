Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells $1,605,300.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $1,605,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,422,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth D. Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of TTEC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $4,591,700.00.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,381,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTEC by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $49,316,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

