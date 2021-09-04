Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells $1,605,300.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $1,605,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,422,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kenneth D. Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of TTEC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $4,591,700.00.
Shares of TTEC stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,381,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTEC by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $49,316,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
