Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Sells $3,835,260.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.15, for a total transaction of $5,081,500.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $590.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

