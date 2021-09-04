Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.17. 142,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $929,686. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.