Inspired Energy PLC (INSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of INSE opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £192.81 million and a PE ratio of -22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.63. Inspired Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 22 ($0.29).

Get Inspired Energy alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, insider Sangita Shah purchased 128,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.