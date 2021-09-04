Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merk Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

