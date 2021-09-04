Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after buying an additional 2,817,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.