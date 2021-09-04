Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 584 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

