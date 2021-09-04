Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

