Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $296,000 in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.