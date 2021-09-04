Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

