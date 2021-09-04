Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.