Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.13. 1,874,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,672. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

