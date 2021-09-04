InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $71.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

