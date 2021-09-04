Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

IFP opened at C$28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

