Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.
IFP opened at C$28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.65.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
