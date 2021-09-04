International Media Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 7th (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

International Media Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IMAQU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 7th. International Media Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:IMAQU opened at $10.16 on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

