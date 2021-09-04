Internet Computer Market Cap Hits $11.05 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $70.33 or 0.00139581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $11.05 billion and approximately $669.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00165081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.98 or 0.07708007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,229.66 or 0.99683910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.25 or 0.00810197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.34 or 0.00971119 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,768,853 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,097 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

