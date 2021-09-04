Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 23,957 shares.The stock last traded at $155.98 and had previously closed at $155.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

