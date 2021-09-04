Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

