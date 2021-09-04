Invesco Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $13.98 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

