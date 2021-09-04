Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $27.20 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

