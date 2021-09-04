Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

